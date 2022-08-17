Aldine ISD alum returns to district as Teague Middle School’s newest principal

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD’s Teague Middle School is welcoming a familiar face as its new principal.

“All my time and growth has been in Aldine. Aldine has taken care of me tremendously from kindergarten to an adult and taken care of my family,” said Principal Gerald Schattle.

Schattle attended Teague Middle School, graduated from Nimitz HS in 1999, then soon returned to Aldine ISD as an employee.

For the last 22 years, he’s worked his way up to principal. Schattle comes from a family of educators.

“Both my parents were teachers. My dad was a bus driver, as well. My brother was an assistant principal here in Aldine, he’s now a minister at Grand Oaks Church,” said Schattle. “We just come from educator stock and that’s what we believe in, we believe in education.”

That’s what Schattle wants to bring to his students at Teague Middle School.

“The purpose is what keeps me driving. The drive for kids. The drive for community. I want my kids coming here, or any other Aldine school, to have the same experience that I had, which was, teachers that cared about them, a community that care about them, feed into them and built them up,” he said.

Ad

In addition, Schattle loves to run and said he runs the neighborhoods around the school to get familiar with the area and meet new families in the community.