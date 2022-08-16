Suspect involved in chase killed in crash in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect who was reportedly involved in a pursuit with officers from the Houston Police Department has died after a crash in northwest Houston Tuesday, authorities said.

Police said they attempted to stop a driver that was suspected of driving while drunk around 1:22 a.m. in the 10500 block of W. Montgomery. According to HPD, the driver failed to stop for officers and fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers said they lost sight of the vehicle and the suspect crashed the vehicle. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to investigators, this was a one-vehicle crash and no other cars were involved.

Police are investigating to determine if the driver had been drinking prior to the crash.