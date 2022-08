What should you pack in your child’s lunch box? Dolores Woods, MA, RDN, shared healthy snack and lunch ideas on KPRC 2+

What should you pack in your child’s lunch box? Dolores Woods, MA, RDN, shared healthy snack and lunch ideas on KPRC 2+ Tuesday.

Woods is a nutritionist with the Nourish Program at UTHealth School of Public Health.

Watch the video at the top of the page for her insights.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.