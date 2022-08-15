Woman’s ex-boyfriend fatally shoots man, injures 2 others outside of nightclub in Washington Corridor area, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a woman’s ex-boyfriend fatally shot a man and injured two other people outside of a nightclub in the Washington Corridor area Monday.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Washington Avenue for reports of a shooting around 2:07 a.m.

According to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica, two off-duty officers working an extra job at the Heart nightclub heard gunfire outside. Police said the two off-duty officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department emergency officials at the scene, HPD said.

Investigators said a bullet hit a security guard in the arm and a bystander who had nothing to do with the situation was also shot in the leg. Both victims were transported by an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee.

According to investigators, the man who was fatally shot was talking to a woman when her ex-boyfriend arrived and got into an altercation with him. The ex-boyfriend then fired shots at the victim, police said.

Officers said there were lots of witnesses and police that have video footage of the incident.

A search is underway as officers try to find the suspect.