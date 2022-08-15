PHOTOS: Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze at SW Houston apartments

HOUSTON – Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Sky 2 aerials show heavy smoke and flames shooting from what appears to be several units at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments, located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive, near Bissonet and Wilcrest.

Firefighters had to go on the offensive to battle the massive blaze.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

@HoustonFire is on scene at 9755 Court Glen Drive (Crossing Sedona Square Apartments) performing an offensive attack after receiving reports of an apartment on fire. Call type upgraded to a 2-11. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid area. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) August 15, 2022

Fire at apartment complex in SW Houston (KPRC 2)

Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze at SW Houston apartments (KPRC 2)

Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze at SW Houston apartments (KPRC 2)

Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze at SW Houston apartments (KPRC 2)

Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze at SW Houston apartments (KPRC 2)