PHOTOS: Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze at SW Houston apartments

Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze at SW Houston apartments (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Sky 2 aerials show heavy smoke and flames shooting from what appears to be several units at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments, located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive, near Bissonet and Wilcrest.

Firefighters had to go on the offensive to battle the massive blaze.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

