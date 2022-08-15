More than 2 million infant swings, rockers recalled after baby dies

HOUSTON – More than 2 million infant swings and rockers from product-maker 4moms have been recalled after a death was reported, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday.

CPCS says about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers have been placed on the recall list, plus 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo products sold in Canada. When the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards, according to a release.

4moms, owned by Pittsburgh-based Thorley Industries, has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver. No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported. The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall.

4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers with infants who can crawl should stop using the recalled products and place them in an area where the babies cannot access. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.