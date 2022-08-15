Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers

Authorities needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect wanted in a theft that occurred at a southwest Houston store.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him.

According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30 p.m., an unknown man entered the store in the 14400 block of West Hillcroft.

He placed three DeWalt pressure washers in his shopping cart and then pushed the cart out of the store without making any attempts to pay for the items. A loss prevention officer witnessed what was happening and attempted to stop the suspect just outside the door, police said.

The two began to fight over the shopping cart and the employee was able to gain control over it. The suspect, however, grabbed two of the pressure washers from the shopping cart, threatened the employee and walked away. He got into a black Toyota Camry and fled the scene, according to HPD.

Ad

Police released surveillance footage of the incident in hopes that someone will recognize the alleged thief. The suspect, who was wearing a dark colored shirt and pants, had tattoos on both arms.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.