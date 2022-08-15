1-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says

1-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in west Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON – A 1-year-old has died after police said the child was hit by a vehicle in west Houston Monday.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a 1-year-old that was accidentally hit by a vehicle at an apartment complex located at 2777 Woodland Park Dr. around 1:13 a.m.

According to HPD, a person was driving away when they struck the child. It is unknown if the driver had any relation to the child.

The child’s mother transported the child to the hospital, where the baby later died, police said.

The case will reportedly be referred to a grand jury.