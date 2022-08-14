TRAFFIC ALERT: All mainlanes at Eastex Freeway southbound at Rankin Road shut down due to major crash involving 7 vehicles

U.S. 59 Eastex Freeway headed southbound has all mainlanes closed at Rankin Road in north Harris County due to a major crash involving seven vehicles.
According to Houston Transtar, an 18-wheeler appears to be one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Authorities responded to the scene at around 9:01 a.m.
As of 9:37 a.m., it appears one lane has been opened.
Houston police said a pregnant woman along with several others were transported to area hospitals after suffering major injuries in the crash.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.