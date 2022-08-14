TRAFFIC ALERT: All mainlanes at Eastex Freeway southbound at Rankin Road shut down due to major crash involving 7 vehicles

Authorities on the ground attempt to clean up the crash that involved seven vehicles on US 59 southbound near Rankin Road.

U.S. 59 Eastex Freeway headed southbound has all mainlanes closed at Rankin Road in north Harris County due to a major crash involving seven vehicles.

According to Houston Transtar, an 18-wheeler appears to be one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Authorities responded to the scene at around 9:01 a.m.

As of 9:37 a.m., it appears one lane has been opened.

Houston police said a pregnant woman along with several others were transported to area hospitals after suffering major injuries in the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.