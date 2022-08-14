Houston Newsmakers: Houston ISD Superintendent talks school safety at state’s largest district

HISD is preparing for first day of school.

HISD Superintendent Millard House II (KPRC)

Millions of dollars promised for extra security

As the state’s largest school district prepares to start school, the challenge has been to make sure the Houston ISD police department are ready if an active shooter attacks children or staff.

Superintendent Millard House II says he wants to be prepared for it.

“No one wants to see that -- but in my eyes, we want to be as prepared as possible, and after last night’s (Thursday) vote, we feel like we’re much more prepared than what we were before.” House II said.

House II is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers. HISD Trustees voted to add more than $2 million for extra equipment for HISD police.

He says safety comes first followed by an increased emphasis on the education of the nearly 200 thousand HISD Students.

Hear his focus on adding librarians, guarding against COVID-19, monkeypox, and much more on this week’s program and on Houston Newsmakers EXTRA.

Kim Pilcher, Executive Counsel, Exxon Mobil Corporations, Scott Nelson, Partner Hunton Andrews Kurth (KPRC)

Great resignation impact on southeast Texas

A 3.5% unemployment rate shows that the U.S. economy is in great shape with wages also increased.

But, inflation and what’s being called the “Great Resignation” has millions of Americans out of the job market.

“In 2021 more than 27 million people quit their jobs. And this is continuing.,” said Scott Nelson, labor & Employment Partner with Hunton Andrews Kurth. “This is an amazing pace. Last month we had 4-point two million people quit their job so now where are all of these people going?”

Nelson is joined by Kimberly Pilcher, Executive Counsel, Labor and Employment Law at Exxon Mobil. She says even with a hot economy, the “great resignation” is changing the way employers treat employees.

“Many companies are rewriting their policies or leveraging their current policies for workplace flexibility,” Pilcher said. “I think many companies offered that in the base case before the pandemic but now it’s become a big issue for employees.”

