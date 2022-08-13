90º

Local News

Texas Children’s Hospital offering vaccinations to children ahead of new school year

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Vaccinations for children under 5 years old at Texas Children's Hospital (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – As Houston-area children start a new school year, the Texas Children’s Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to make sure they are better prepared.

In a news release, the hospital will be offering both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for children six months and older. Vaccinations will also be offered to parents if needed.

The vaccinations are free of charge for both children and adults. Parents and/or guardians must accompany their children and bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards.

TCH will host two community vaccination sites during the month of August.

Texas Children’s Hospital is administering COVID-19 vaccinations for children during two upcoming Community Vaccination sites.

Details on both sites are below:

Fort Bend Church

1900 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Aug. 13

--

Aldine ISD Child Nutrition Center

1802 Aldine Bender Road, Houston

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Aug. 20.

--

For more information, click here.

