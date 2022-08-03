LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year

TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan to attend or transfer to a school within the state must be able to provide a record of the vaccines prior to entry.

Colleges, universities, and childcare facilities all have their own required vaccinations as well.

2022 - 2023 Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for Students Grades K - 12

Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for Child-Care Facilities