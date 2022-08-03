93º

LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

STOCK (Pedro Vilela, 2022 Getty Images)

TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan to attend or transfer to a school within the state must be able to provide a record of the vaccines prior to entry.

Colleges, universities, and childcare facilities all have their own required vaccinations as well.

2022 - 2023 Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for Students Grades K - 12

Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for Child-Care Facilities

Click here to view Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for College Entry

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

