‘What a storm’: Las Vegas hit with fresh flash floods as rain pours into casino

Las Vegas was hit with fresh flash floods Thursday night just two weeks after casinos and hotels in the tourist hotspot were flooded with water during torrential rainfall.

In video shared on social media, floodwater could be seen pouring into a one casino, while a parking garage appeared transformed into a fast-moving river.

Sharing video of water pummeling down onto the blackjack tables of Planet Hollywood’s casino, one Twitter user, Sean Sable, wrote: “You’re not going to believe this, but I’m not sure if it’s raining more inside @PHVegas or outside.”

