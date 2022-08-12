Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department battled a fire on a docked ship at an east Houston shipyard Friday morning.

HFD said firefighters responded to the 8500 block of Cypress Street near East End, after receiving reports of a fire. The ship was undergoing repairs when the fire broke out.

Pictures showed smoke coming out of the front end of the ship.

Fire breaks out on docked ship undergoing repairs at east Houston shipyard, HFD says (KPRC 2)

It is unknown at this time what materials the ship was carrying.

As of 12:12 p.m., HFD said firefighters are still working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 8502 Cypress Street Dock #2 performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a ship on fire. No injuries have been reported. No information on what the ship is carrying. pic.twitter.com/66f8M72jMG — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) August 12, 2022