92º

LIVE

Local News

Fire breaks out on docked ship undergoing repairs at east Houston shipyard, HFD says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Ship, Ship Fire, Houston
Firefighters battling ship fire in east Houston (Houston Fire Department/Twitter)

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department battled a fire on a docked ship at an east Houston shipyard Friday morning.

HFD said firefighters responded to the 8500 block of Cypress Street near East End, after receiving reports of a fire. The ship was undergoing repairs when the fire broke out.

Pictures showed smoke coming out of the front end of the ship.

Fire breaks out on docked ship undergoing repairs at east Houston shipyard, HFD says (KPRC 2)

It is unknown at this time what materials the ship was carrying.

As of 12:12 p.m., HFD said firefighters are still working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Fire breaks out on docked ship undergoing repairs at east Houston shipyard, HFD says (KPRC 2)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email