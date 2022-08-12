Deputies searching for suspects who led them on chase in stolen truck through Wharton County

WHARTON COUNTY – Deputies are searching for the suspects who reportedly led them on a high-speed chase through Wharton County Thursday morning.

A member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction unit attempted to stop a white Ford F-250 for an unsafe lane change on U.S. 59 North in the Hillje area around 8 a.m.

Deputies said the driver of the Ford refused to stop, sparking a chase with speeds reaching more than 100 mph.

During the chase, authorities said the driver traveled several miles inside the Pierce Ranch and drove through heavy bushes.

Deputies lost sight of the truck but were able to follow the vehicle’s tracks along the Colorado River. Deputies eventually found the vehicle abandoned in a heavy brush just north of CR 444.

Deputies searched the area for the suspects, and even DPS Air 102 assisted, but none of the suspects were found.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Houston, according to deputies.