CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver seen pulling gun during apparent road rage incident in NW Houston

A witness’ dash camera video shared with KPRC 2 shows intense moments between two drivers in northwest Houston that turned into one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other in the middle of the road.

HOUSTON – A witness’ dash camera video shared with KPRC 2 shows intense moments between two drivers in northwest Houston that turned into one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other in the middle of the road.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Dodge Challenger and a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped at the intersection of Gessner Road and Hempstead Road while waiting for a green light.

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” a witness who didn’t want to be identified said. “It just seemed so normal.”

But as the light turned green, the driver of the Dodge quickly cuts off the Jeep without a signal. The Jeep goes around it, but the Dodge speeds up and cuts it off again.

“I thought, maybe they’re trying to do an insurance scam,” the witness said.

But a few blocks away, both cars come to a stop. The Jeep driver briefly opens the door, then backs up a bit, as three women jump out of the Challenger and the driver appears to pull a gun, pointing it right at the Jeep.

Ad

“There was nothing to ignite the road rage or anything, so we were just confused,” the witness said. “I just sped off.”

The entire situation unfolded quickly.

“It’s scary, just driving in the streets you never know what anyone is going to do,” the witness said. “If someone cuts you off, just don’t say anything because you never know if they have a gun.”

The witness and her friend drove back by an hour later but didn’t see either car still there, and assumed the situation was resolved.

KPRC 2 has not learned the names of anyone involved or if they are facing charges.

HPD officers say the best way to avoid these situations is to stay out of confrontations with other drivers and that simple gestures of apology go a long way.