Man steals golf cart from auto dealership, rams officers during chase in heavy traffic, Baytown police say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man was arrested Monday after stealing a golf cart from a car lot, then using it to ram into police who were attempting to apprehend him, according to Baytown police.

David P. Banks Jr., 28, has been charged with felony theft.

According to police, Baytown Ford called dispatch around 4 p.m. reporting that someone had stolen their golf cart.

Dispatchers later updated officers, advising that the cart and driver, who was causing some sort of disturbance, were spotted in the 900 block of W. Archer.

By the time an officer arrived to the area, Banks was in the 3700 block of N. Main. He began heading southbound on N. Main, crossing through an intersection in heavy traffic, placing himself and others in danger, police said.

Police units slowed to a stop in front of the golf cart, but Banks refused to stop and struck the patrol vehicles. The units sustained minor damages, but no officers were injured.

Banks was taken into custody and charged.