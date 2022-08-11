Man fatally shot during altercation at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say

Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man during an altercation at an apartment complex in southeast Houston Thursday.

Officers received reports about a shooting at the Plaza at Hobby Airport Apartment Complex located at 8501 Broadway St. around 1:35 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was located with a gunshot wound to the rib area. He was pronounced dead by emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department, HPD said.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, there was a gathering in the apartment complex’s parking lot when an altercation occurred between two men. Investigators said that one of the men pulled out a pistol and fired at the other four to five times. Police said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Officers said another man who was injured in the shooting drove to a nearby gas station on MLK for help. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

An investigation is underway as officers try to find the suspect.