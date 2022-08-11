93º

Free or reduced-priced meals: Houston ISD opens application for students attending these schools

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Houston ISD to issue mask mandate for students, staff

HOUSTON – Students who will attend certain Houston ISD schools can apply for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year as long as they meet certain requirements.

In a release on Thursday, nine HISD schools will participate in the application process. Beginning this month, the district will send letters to families informing them of the benefit.

To be eligible, the parent residing with the child must fill out the application available online or as a hard copy. The application must have the following:

  • Names of all members of the household, including the child.
  • Income from each household member
  • Last 4 digits of Social Security number of adult household members signing the application, and signature.

HISD students must submit an application if they attend the following schools below:

  • High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA)
  • Harvard Elementary
  • Horn Elementary
  • Mark Twain Elementary
  • Travis Elementary
  • Oak Forest Elementary
  • River Oaks Elementary
  • West University Elementary
  • Roberts Elementary

For more information and to view eligibility requirements, click here.

Students who attend HISD schools outside of the list above may continue to receive free or reduced-priced meals.

