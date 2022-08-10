HISD discuss district’s planning, precautions as students head back to school

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District leaders held a news conference to discuss the district’s planning and precautions as students head back to school.

District leaders provided the following information regarding health and wellness, safety, staffing and more.

Staffing and pay increase

In June, HISD Superintendent Millard House II announced an update to the district’s compensation plan for teachers. The new starting salary for new HISD teachers is now $61,500, an 11% pay increase. HISD previously announced its five-year strategic plan on a 6.75% raise for teachers but has since updated that plan that will make the district’s salaries more competitive in the Houston area. House also announced that most of HISD employees will have a pay rate of at least $15 an hour. In addition, the district also revised their compensation plans for principles, assistant principals and deans.

The new rate will go into effect at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, according to House.

Health precautions

HISD officials ensured parents that they are taking extra steps in preventing any spread of viruses or disease, such as monkeypox and COVID. They will continue to use hospital grade products to clean its facilities consistently. HISD has upgraded its protocols by no long requiring mask for students and teachers, making it optional.

District officials are encouraging parents to instill proper hygiene by not sharing food or drinks and continuing to wash their hands and use sanitizer. They also ask parents to keep children home if they are sick or showing symptoms of being sick to prevent it from spreading to others.

Watch the full news conference below: