2 men arrested after deputies find 58 grams of meth inside Texas City home

Cameron Hastings and Everett Kane were both arrested after deputies found 58 grams of meth

TEXAS CITY – Two men have been arrested in Texas City after deputies say they found 58 grams of methamphetamine inside a residence.

On Aug. 7, the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 3000 block of Vance Road.

Cameron Hastings, 37, and 52-year-old Everett Kane were both arrested.

Hastings was charged with manufactory/delivery of a controlled substance and his bond is currently $140,000. Kane was charged with possession of a controlled substance and his bond is $20,000.