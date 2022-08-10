Mattress Mack teams up with Crime Stoppers to host news conference regarding school safety, backpack distribution drive

HOUSTON – Mattress Mack has teamed up with Crime Stoppers Wednesday and held a back-to-school news conference and backpack, school supplies and safety resources distribution event to ensure families have the critical tools for a safe and successful school year.

The event focused on school safety, highlighting the Crime Stoppers Tip Line that is available for all schools across the region, as well as discussing the resources available to support students, teachers and parents as they transition back to school.

FBI Houston was also in attendance to speak about the importance for parents, students, and school staff to report school threats immediately to law enforcement and sextortion that is increasing among adolescents.

The backpack distribution drive-thru event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Families will receive one backpack per child present and school supplies through curbside pickup, according to a release.

Mattress Mack and Crime Stoppers said they hope to educate and empower students, parents and the community with the essential resources they need to thrive and feel supported this upcoming school year.

