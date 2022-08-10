General Mills’ Monster cereals return for 1st time in nearly a decade

HOUSTON – Did someone call for nostalgic foodie lovers?

For the first time in nearly a decade, General Mills’ is bringing back the beloved Frute Brute Monster Cereals with the limited-edition release of the four KAWS-designed boxes.

Inspired by classic horror film characters, the Monster Cereals have been fan favorites for more than half a century and this year renowned American artist and Monster enthusiast KAWS was inspired by the vintage styling of the original boxes. In addition to the individual box designs, KAWS has also designed corresponding collectible cereal prizes of each character, which are available as a set of four via on-pack sweepstakes.

“It’s been a thrill to collaborate with General Mills and Monster Cereals,” said KAWS. “I’ve been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke.”

The seasonal Monster debut is also marked by the return of Frute Brute, which joins the other monsters on shelves with its first appearance since 2013. Frute Brute is known for its “howlin’-good taste of fruit” and is considered by many collectors to be the most sought-after vintage cereal, in part due to its appearances across various blockbuster movies in the 1990s.

“Our Monster Cereals are some of our most iconic, and while we know fans are always excited to see them, we want to be sure that we’re able to offer something new and different with each release,” said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills. “KAWS’s love for these characters made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and offer multiple ways to celebrate this season. We can’t wait for fans to find each box and experience the latest versions for themselves.”

Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry and Frute Brute Monster Cereals boxes are now available at stores nationwide.

The company says each Monster Cereals box comes with a unique code on the back that fans can enter on www.kawsmonsters.com for a chance to win a set of the highly coveted KAWS-designed collectible prizes.