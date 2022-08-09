DISTURBING VIDEO: HPD releases bodycam footage of handcuffed suspect who died after transported to LBJ Hospital

HOUSTON – Houston police have released several bodycam videos showing the detainment and transport of a patient who, while possibly under the influence of an illegal substance, died shortly after arriving to Lyndon Baines Johnson Hospital.

According to HPD, on July 14, officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Bretshire Drive to assist Houston Fire Department personnel with a combative patient.

Upon arrival, officers found Damian Uriostegui partially restrained on an HFD gurney in front of his home.

Police said Uriostegui was behaving erratically and a relative was attempting to calm him down.

Officers restrained the man with handcuffs as EMTs moved the gurney toward the ambulance. The man was then transported to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital at 7:50 a.m., but suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving. He was pronounced dead at 8:35 a.m.

As standard protocol, HPD released bodycam video of the incident within a certain period of time.

Paramedics can be heard on the video discussing the possibility of the Uriostegui being under the influence of some sort of narcotic.

“HPD conducts thorough investigations into death in-custody incidents. These typically require investigators to interview multiple witnesses, view numerous hours of video footage, and analyze a significant amount of forensic evidence,” said HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin, who provided a brief disclaimer at the opening of the video. “It is important to note that we are in the very early stages of the investigation, and we continue to review additional evidence as it is collected and analyzed.”

WARNING. The video is sensitive and may be hard for some to watch.

