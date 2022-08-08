80º

Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston in April: HPD

Kwamaine Tarver, 27 (Will County, Illinois)

HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged nearly four months after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston on April 12, according to the Houston Police Department.

Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Robert Travis, 26.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Braesmont Drive around 7:50 p.m.

Houston police said Travis was found inside a vacant apartment unit with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe robbery was a motive in the shooting. 

Further into the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Tarver in this case. He was arrested on Aug. 3 in Will County, Illinois on a capital murder warrant. Tarver was formally charged Aug. 5 and is awaiting extradition back to Harris County.

