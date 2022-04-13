75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Shooting, Man killed, Crime
Police siren (Generic photo)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Braesmont Drive around 7:50 p.m.

Houston police said a man was found inside a vacant apartment unit with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to find out what led to the shooting. No suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email