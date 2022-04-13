Man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Braesmont Drive around 7:50 p.m.

Houston police said a man was found inside a vacant apartment unit with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to find out what led to the shooting. No suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.