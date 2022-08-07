Hitchcock PD officer struck by suspect’s vehicle, shoots suspect after lengthy cross-county chase, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by a Hitchcock police officer after a lengthy chase from Galveston County to Houston’s Heights area early Sunday, authorities said.

Hitchcock PD Police Chief Wilmon Smith said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger Hemi for reckless driving at Highway 6 near FM 2004 at around 1 a.m.

The driver refused to comply, Smith said, turned to FM 2004, and entered I-45 northbound toward Houston, traveling at a high rate of speed. The responding officer then called for backup.

During the pursuit, Smith said there were multiple stops along the way, but the driver continued northbound in a reckless manner on I-45 near I-10.

BREAKING: Hitchcock police officer hit after 50 mile chase. Police say the officer shot the suspect after he stopped in the Heights @KPRC2



Conditions of officer and suspect not known.



Wrecker towing the suspect vehicle. pic.twitter.com/9XCQgk9hwg — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) August 7, 2022

Sometime later, as they approached I-10 near North Shepherd, one of the Hitchcock PD officers, Officer Sanford, was able to stop the suspect in front of his vehicle.

That was when, Smith said, the suspect took off and allegedly struck one of the officers with his vehicle.

Ad

Officer Sanford took out his gun and shot at the suspect. He was struck one time.

Smith said he attempted to flee once more but officers were able to take him into custody.

Both the suspect and Officer Sandford were taken to area hospitals. Sanford suffered a hip and back injury and is expected to survive.

According to Hitchcock PD, the suspect was wanted out of Harris County for aggravated assault-family violence with a deadly weapon. Charges are pending at this time in both Galveston County and Harris County.

The Houston Police Department is the lead in the investigation. Multiple agencies, including Harris County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office also responded.