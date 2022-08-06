Houston Newsmakers: Political extremes lead to 3rd party effort in Texas, and more

Forward Party of Texas Graphic. It is the latest third party effort in the state.

Political divisiveness

Political divisiveness is bigger than it’s been in generations. A recent Gallup indicates that 62% of Americans are interested in a third-party option.

It’s for that reason three political movements have recently announced a merger into what will be known as the Forward Party.

“Everybody you talk to, except for the far extremes, they want a third alternative, somewhere more toward the middle of the political spectrum. They just don’t think it’s viable,” said Bill King, the Texas Chair of the Forward Party. “All of the sudden people are beginning to realize this is the real deal, it’s really viable.”

David Jolly, Former GOP Congressman, Bill King Texas Chair, Forward Party (KPRC)

David Jolly is a former GOP Congressman from Florida who was Executive Director of Serve America Movement before it merged with two other organizations. He says the time is right for political option change in Texas and America.

“The two major parties have built into our political system, incentives to race to the far right or far left, and what we know is that leaves most of America behind,” he said. “And so what you will see in the new Forward party, frankly is where the majority of Americans and the majority of Texans lie.”

See the plans for getting candidates on the ballot in Texas and beyond and what they say has been a very good reception from Americans who seem ready for a change.

Nonprofit offers free help for teens with depression or bipolar disorder

Statistics show that suicide is the second-leading cause of death in Texas for people between the ages of 10 and 34.

The nonprofit organization Re:Mind recognizes the significance of that statistic and is offering free services to teens and their families who need support.

“We’re able to incorporate the education and awareness needed for our mental health services right there on the campus, said Jasmine McGary, LPC, Program Director at Re:Mind. “Re:Mind offers free confidential support groups that happen on a weekly basis for schools who are in need of our services.”

It is an amazing offering for the students and their families. Find out how it works and how to support the Re:Mind efforts to continue to provide free help to those who need it.

Leader on Loan - Bank of America program provides $1M to Prairie View A&M

The Bank of America has provided 25 million dollars to 21 Universities and Colleges as a part of its “Leader on Loan” program that places a bank executive on campus for one year.

Prairie View A & M University is one of those schools.

“The biggest part of the project is bringing faculty on as career advisors,” said Ife Gbosi, SVP, Business Control Manager at Bank of America. “Empowering them. Training them to help students think about not just what they’re teaching them but also the careers that they can go into.”

As a part of having Gbosi on campus, the bank is providing one million dollars to PVAMU, something very much appreciated.

“These partnerships are very important and we encourage corporations and companies to form these types of partnerships,” said Beverly Copeland, Ph.D. VP of Student Affairs at Prairie View. “We prefer long term partnerships. Partnerships that are meaningful.”

