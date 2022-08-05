University of Houston receives $1 million grant to support football operations center

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Athletics Department announced a $1 million pledge from Houston’s Board of Regents Vice Chair Jack Moore and his wife, Debbie.

The Moore family gift will support the construction of the Football Operations Center, the centerpiece of the Houston Rise campaign.

The @UHCougars Athletics announced a $1 million pledge from Houston's Board of Regents Vice Chair Jack Moore and wife, Debbie. The Moore family gift will support the construction of the Football Operations Center, the centerpiece of the Houston Rise campaign. @UHCougarFB @kprc2 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 4, 2022

The university said Regent Moore’s commitment commemorates decades of leadership, with this latest contribution an important expression of faith in the future of Houston Athletics.

“Houston Athletics is the front door to the University of Houston,” said Moore. “The rise of Cougar Athletics has correlated with the rise of the University to where it is today. The move to the Big 12 Conference confirms how far we have come. However, there is work to do and that is our motivation to invest in Houston Rise. Our foundation is strong, but now we turn our attention to the Power 5 and a new, championship era for Houston Athletics.”

The university added that the Moore’s gift reflects the growing momentum behind the Houston Rise campaign. Two weeks ago, the Athletic Department announced a $10 million anonymous gift, also in support of the Football Operations Center. In addition, the Rise campaign has been bolstered by hundreds of annual contributions, many from first-time supporters.

“The Moore family, Jack and Debbie, are stalwarts at the University of Houston,” Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “They’ve been involved with us for decades. Personally and professionally, I admire and look up to them and their family, for what they’ve done for us through their leadership here at the University. The University wouldn’t be where it is now without Jack and Debbie.”

With the start of the Big 12 competition now one year away, the university said Houston’s athletics will continue to intensify emphasis on outreach and engagement through the Houston Rise campaign. Growing participation in the campaign correlates directly with future competitiveness in the Big 12 for Houston Athletics.

“The response to the campaign from our community has been exceptional,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development/Chief Development Officer John Gladchuk said. “It is truly rewarding to see the number of gifts come through from first-time donors. Houston Rise is dedicated to enhancing our athletics infrastructure. It is also devoted to expanding and diversifying our support base. To date, the results are nothing short of exciting.”