Whataburger releases burger boxes that can feed up 10 people (Or, just 1 hungry person)

TEXAS – Attention Whataburger fans! Now you can share the fun without anybody grabbing your bun!

The popular Texas fast food restaurant is now serving up a box full of burgers that can help feed a group.

According to Whataburger’s website, the new deal ensures there’s enough grub for up to 10 people.

Inside the box features, 10 burgers with add-ons included.

Customers will get the standard burger, with condiments like pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you’d like to get additional add-ons, you can for an extra fee.

The regular 10 Whataburger Box will run you about $45.99. But, if you would like to take things up a notch, you can order the double mean Whataburgers for $59.99.