Commissioner calls on state officials to expand Sales Tax holiday in Texas

HOUSTON – Elected officials across the state of Texas are coming together to help parents get their children prepared to head back into the classroom.

This weekend marks the 23rd annual Sales Tax Holiday in the state of Texas. The holiday, created in 1999 by Commissioner Rodney Ellis, is intended to help parents who may be short on cash to get what their child needs for the school year.

Beginning this Friday, parents will not be required to pay sales taxes on back-to-school supplies including clothes, backpacks, and footwear under $100.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, and Ron Reynolds will host a news conference on Thursday calling on the state to update and expand the legislation for the tax break.

“When I first passed the legislation creating the sales tax holiday, the thinking was that working people -- that single mom barely making ends meet – needed a break,” Commissioner Ellis said. “And since that time, Sales Tax Holidays have been the most significant taxpayer relief this state has had in 25 years. Unfortunately, that legislation passed in 1999 isn’t meeting the needs of working families in 2022. Back in 1999, $100 was worth about $170 in spending power today. It’s time to raise the per-item limit, extend the holiday to at least a full week, and include electronic devices that are required of so many students today.”