Man has died as result of grass fire that spread to building in Cypress, officials say; Multiple agencies currently responding

A man has been pronounced dead as firefighters work to put out a 4-alarm fire reported in the Cy-Fair area.

According to Rosehill Fire Department, the flames possibly started as a grass fire that spread to a nearby building in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail, which is south of Highway 99 and west of the Dyess Park sports complex.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed it is heading to the scene to assist.

It is unclear exactly what caused the fire at this time and if anyone else was harmed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.