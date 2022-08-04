WATCH LIVE: 2-alarm fire reported at apartment complex in west Houston, HFD says

Firefighters are working to put out flames at an apartment complex in west Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.
HFD says crews on scene are currently performing an offensive attack on the fire at the complex located in the 1910 block of south Kirkwood.
No injuries have been reported.
It is unclear what caused the fire. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
