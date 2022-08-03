Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June.

According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and demanded their money. After a brief struggle between the robber and the victim ensued, the suspect was reportedly able to grab a gun and shoot the victim.

The victim was then taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries, HPD says.

Investigators say the suspect reportedly fled the scene northbound in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information on this suspect’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).