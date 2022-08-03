Shelter-in-place lifted for Wharton Co. residents after reports of large fire at chemical plant, officials say

Wharton County firefighters responded to reports of a large fire at a plant late Tuesday night, according to the fire department.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. at the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 S. SH 60.

Officials said the fire was ignited at building 3 of the plant, causing major damage to the building. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area but lifted by early Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported by firefighters . The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Fort Bend Hazmat team was requested to assist, monitor the air and test different chemicals, according to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Several other agencies, inlcuding Hungerford Fire Department, Glen Fora Fire Department, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, City of Wharton Police Department responded to assist the local fire department at the scene.

This is a developing story.