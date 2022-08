Fire ignites at chemical plant in Wharton County on Aug. 3, 2022.

Local and surrounding agencies battled a large fire Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at a chemical plant in Wharton County.

The blaze ignited at 10 p.m. at the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 S. SH 60, according to firefighters.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area but lifted by early Wednesday morning.

