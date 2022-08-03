PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing.

Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive and its volunteer-led staff is devoted to keeping up its contents with the latest media reports available on the missing. Here are the most current people who remain missing from the area within the last five years. You can view the entire database here, including its oldest reports. The information offered below from Texas EquuSearch has been edited lightly for clarity, conciseness and style.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is a great resource for missing children throughout the U.S.

Chazity Arthur, 23, Killeen, Texas (6/2/2022)

Chazity Arthur (Texas EquuSearch)

Chazity Arthur, 23, was last seen in Killeen, Texas on June 2, 2022, wearing red or pink-flowered tights, a black sport bra, and sandals. Chazity has short hair that extends to the middle of her neck, a large tattoo on her left thigh and her mother’s name “Darhonda” tattooed on her stomach.

Chazity suffers from certain mental health disorders that require medication. If seen, please do not approach. Instead, contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Latanya E. Green (Texas EquuSearch)

Latanya E. Green, 40, was last seen near 1200 block of Church Avenue in Cleveland, Texas, on May 14, 2022. Latanya has long, black, curly hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. It is unknown what Latanya was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Latanya has cognitive impairments and is in need of medication.

If you have seen Latanya Green since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Latanya’s disappearance, please call the Cleveland Police Department at (281) 592-2621 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Trevor L. Sullivan (Texas EquuSearch)

Trevor Sullivan, 20, was last seen on May 5, 2022, walking near the 11700 block of South Sam Houston Parkway near the Southbelt and I-45 in Houston. Trevor has short brown hair, green eyes, and a tan complexion. Trevor is diagnosed with intellectual disabilities and walks with a limp due to a previous injury. It is unknown what clothing Trevor was wearing, but it is believed he may have been pulling a blue, wheeled duffel bag at the time of his disappearance. If you have seen Trevor Sullivan since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Trevor’s disappearance; please call the Harris County Constable Precinct 2 Office at (713) 477-4070 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Felicia M. Johnson (Texas EquuSearch)

Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, was last seen leaving the 10300 block of West Little York Rd. in Houston, on April 15, 2022. Felicia has long black hair (it may be curly or straight), brown eyes, and a dark complexion. She has a large tattoo of a butterfly and two roses on her right shoulder. It is unknown what clothing Felicia was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have seen Felicia Johnson since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Felicia’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Elsa Marina Murillo Ferrera, 43, Houston

Elsa Marina Murillo Ferrera (Texas EquuSearch)

Elsa Marina Murillo Ferrera, 43, was last seen on March 11, 2022, leaving a washateria near the 7200 block of Hillcroft in Houston. Elsa has long, black hair, brown eyes, and a light-brown complexion. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, dark colored short-sleeve shirt, tennis shoes, and had a large black purse. Elsa was last known to be driving a black, 2016 Nissan Altima with Texas license plates MBY-2317.

If you have seen Elsa Marina Murillo Ferrera since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Elsa’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Elsa Marina Murillo Ferrera, de 43 años, fue vista por ultima vez en el sureste de Houston el 11 de marzodel 2022. Elsa tiene el pelo largo, de color negro (ver foto actual), ojos cafés, y la piel de color café claro. Elsa portaba pantalones de mezclilla, una camiseta de color oscuro y manga corta, tenis, y una bolsa negra. Si usted vio a Elsa en la lavandería Washlandia ubicada en la cuadra 7200 de la calle Hillcroft el sábado, 11 de marzo, aproximadamente al medio día y tiene alguna información que pudiera ayudar en la búsqueda de Elsa, por favor llame a Texas EquuSearch, se le atenderá en español o al departamento de policía de Houston al(832) 394-1840.

Timothy J. Perez (Texas EquuSearch)

UPDATE (3/7/22): A sighting of Timothy Perez is confirmed in Round Rock, Texas. A photo taken of him on Saturday is included. If seen, do not approach and please contact law enforcement or Texas EquuSearch.

Original Post (3/6/22): 31-year-old Timothy James Perez of Conroe, Texas was last seen in Austin, on March 5, 2022. Timothy has shoulder-length, black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion, and a long beard. Timothy’s last known location was near the intersection of I-35 and W. Parmer Ln. in Austin. It is unknown what clothes Timothy was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you have seen Timothy Perez since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Timothy’s disappearance; please call the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 218-5500 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Lopaz Richardson – Rosenberg, Texas (7/5/21)

Lopaz Richardson (Texas EquuSearch)

Lopaz Richardson, 32, was last seen in Rosenberg, Texas on July 5, 2021. Lopaz’s white, 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck has been found abandoned near the Oklahoma/Texas border, but Lopaz is still missing. Lopaz was last seen wearing a solid black t-shirt and brown cargo-type camouflage pants. Lopaz has medium-length dreadlocks, a mustache, and a full beard. Lopaz has an Emmett Till tattoo on his right hand, a flame tattoo on his right leg, and the words “Dear Life” tattooed on his eyelids.

If you have seen Lopaz Richardson since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Lopaz’s disappearance; please call the Rosenberg Police Department at (832) 595-3700 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-950

Emmanuel Perez – Houston (4/13/21)

Emmanuel Perez (Texas EquuSearch)

Emmanuel Ramos-Perez, 39, was last seen in Houston, Texas on April 13, 2021. It’s unknown what color, style of type of clothing that Emmanuel was wearing. Emmanuel has a big star with the numbers 713 tattooed on the back of his head, and a star tattoo near his eye. He also has multiple other tattoos throughout his body. If you have seen Emmanuel Ramos-Perez since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Emmanuel’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Eodis Harris III – Aspermont, Texas (6/16/21)

Eodis Harris III (Texas EquuSearch)

Eodis Harris III, 32, was last seen in the Aspermont, Texas on June 16, 2021. It is unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Eodis was wearing. Eodis has a tattoo on his back that says “Mature & Petite,” and another tattoo on his back of a panther. He also had “Tre” tattooed on his leg, and an owl tattooed on his leg. Eodis’ two dogs have been found dead near where Eodis was last seen, but Eodis is still missing. If you have seen Eodis Harris III since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Eodis’ disappearance; please call the Stonewall County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 989-3333 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Christopher Flores – Houston (8/23/21)

Christopher Flores (Texas EquuSearch)

Christopher Flores, 53, was last seen in Houston, on August 23, 2021. He was wearing blue jeans, tan work boots and a navy blue short sleeved, button-down shirt with the words “Relevant Solutions” printed on the front. Christopher has tattoo sleeves on both arms, and tattoos on his back. He also has a chicken pox scar on the side of his left eye. Christopher’s green 1995, Chevrolet C15 pick-up truck with Texas license plates of MXH7933 is also missing. If you have seen Christopher Flores or his vehicle since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Christopher’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

David Atkinson – Katy, Texas (4/29/21)

David Atkinson (Texas EquuSearch)

David Atkinson, 59, was last seen in West Houston near Katy, Texas, on April 29, 2021. David was wearing a dark colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and black Skechers shoes at the time of his disappearance. David has short, sandy blonde and gray hair, a mole on his lower back and small scars on his chest from previous surgery. David was on foot at the time of his disappearance and frequented areas north of Katy along Barker Cypress and areas northeast of Katy towards Jersey Village. If you have seen David Atkinson since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning David’s disappearance; please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 775-7427 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Adam Nieto – Richmond, Texas (5/20/21)

Adam Nieto (Texas EquuSearch)

Adam Nieto, 31, was last seen in Richmond, Texas, on May 20, 2021. Adam was possibly wearing jeans, a navy blue t-shirt, and a red windbreaker with some type of unknown logo on it. Adam has a small scar on one of his cheekbones. He also has the tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm, and the tattoo of a skull on his upper arm. If you have seen Adam Nieto since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Adam’s disappearance; please call the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

David Anderson Jr. (Texas EquuSearch)

David Anderson Jr., 35, was last seen in the southeastern part of Houston, Texas, near the Gulf Freeway at Scarsdale Boulevard on March 4, 2021. It is unknown what color, style or type of clothing that David was wearing. David has a cross tattooed on his back. He also has ZUDAI 06/01/2004 tattooed on one arm, and DAVID III 11/01/2009 is tattooed on his other arm. If you have seen David Anderson Jr. since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning David’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Jason Landry – Caldwell County, Texas (12/14/20)

Jason Landry (Texas EquuSearch)

Jason Landry (Texas EquuSearch)

Jason Landry, 21, disappeared after having a one-car accident on a secluded road in Caldwell County, Texas on Dec. 14, 2020. It’s unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Jason was wearing. Jason has a scar on his ankle; possibly the right ankle. Jason has medium length hair, and he is believed to have a goatee. If you have seen Jason Landry since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Jason’s disappearance; please call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777 – call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Eduardo Arenas – Houston (12/2/20)

Eduardo Arenas (Texas EquuSearch)

Eduardo Arenas, 18, was last seen in in the southeastern part of Houston, on Dec. 2, 2020. Eduardo was last known to be wearing black Nike sweatpants, a black Jordan hoodie and black slides. Eduardo has the “Lowrider” logo tattooed on his right hand, and the name “Heidy” tattooed on his left hand. Eduardo has the letters “HTX” vertically tattooed on one of his legs, and he has tattoos on his neck. If you have seen Eduardo Arenas since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Eduardo’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Makayla Dickerman – Houston (11/27/20)

Makayla Dickerman (Texas EquuSearch)

Makayla Dickerman, 20, was last seen in the southeast part of Houston, Texas on Nov. 27, 2020. It is unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Makayla was wearing. Makayla has several cuts on her arms. Makayla had brown hair when she was last seen. If you have seen Makayla Dickerman since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Makayla’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Peter Kust – Harris County, Texas (9/21/20)

Peter Kust (Texas EquuSearch)

Peter Kust, 53, was last seen on Sept. 21, 2020, in the 1900 block of Narcissus Brook Ln. This location is in the area of FM 529 at Greenhouse Road in northwest Harris County, Texas. It’s unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Peter was wearing. Peter has beard, shoulder length red hair, and he wears glasses. If you have seen Peter Kust since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Peter’s disappearance; please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-7427 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Christopher Rogers – Houston (8/19/20)

Christopher Rogers (Texas EquuSearch)

Christopher Rogers, 40, was last seen in Houston, on Aug. 19, 2020. Christopher was wearing a black t-shirt when he was last seen. Christopher has the numbers “150″ tattooed under his left eye. Christopher has a burn scar on his stomach, and he is bald. He also has a black beard, with some gray in it. If you have seen Christopher Rogers since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Christopher’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Alfredo Oviedo – Houston (9/8/20)

Alfredo Oviedo (Texas EquuSearch)

Alfredo Oviedo, 37, was last seen on Sept. 8, 2020, in Houston. Alfredo was wearing blue jeans, and an unknown colored t-shirt. Alfredo was driving a 2002, faded-blue Honda Odyssey mini-van, with Texas license plates of KZJ6128. If you have seen Alfredo Oviedo since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Alfredo’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Armaidre Argumon – Wells, Texas (9/18/20)

Armaidre Argumon (Texas EquuSearch)

Five-week-old Armaidre Argumon was last seen in Wells, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2020. Armaidre is thought to have only been wearing as diaper. If you have seen Armaidre Argumon since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Armaidre’s disappearance; please call the Wells, Texas Police Department at (903) 683-2271 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Belinda Cleary – Garland, Texas (9/10/20)

Belinda Cleary (Texas EquuSearch)

Belinda Cleary, 36, was last seen in Garland, Texas on Sept. 10, 2020. Belinda was wearing a pink shirt, and green stretch pants. Belinda has brown eyes, and brown hair down to her shoulders. If you have seen Belinda Cleary since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Belinda’s disappearance; please call the Garland Police Department at (972) 205-2069 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Ron Vicknair – Montgomery County, Texas (8/31/20)

Ron Vicknair (Texas EquuSearch)

Ron Vicknair, 44, was last seen driving northbound on I-45 near The Woodlands, Texas on Aug. 31, 2020. Ron was driving his white 2016 GMC Denali, 4-door pickup truck with Texas license plates of KBH5692. Ron’s truck is pictured below. Ron was wearing blue jeans, a blue checkered button-down dress shirt, and slip-on loafers. If you have seen Ron Vicknair since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Ron’s disappearance; please call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Ariel Fonseca Garcia – Houston (8/13/20)

Ariel Fonseca Garcia (Texas EquuSearch)

Ariel Fonseca Garcia, 49, was last seen in the area of West Road at Airline Drive in Houston on Aug. 13, 2020. Ariel is thought to possibly be wearing a fluorescent-colored work safety vest, safety shoes and work pants, but that can’t be confirmed. Ariel is not known to have any tattoos, but he is missing the first knuckle (thumbnail portion) of his left hand. Ariel is diabetic, and he was experiencing some serious medical issues just before he disappeared. Ariel was last seen driving his dark gray, 2003, four-door Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license plates MKN3978. Ariel’s vehicle is similar to the pictured vehicle above. If you have seen Ariel Fonseca Garcia since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Ariel’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Javonta Boxley – Houston (8/3/20)

Javonta Boxley (Texas EquuSearch)

Javonta Devolon Boxley, 19, was last seen in southeast Houston, on Aug. 3, 2020. It’s unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Javonta was wearing. Javonta’s vehicle has been found abandoned near Manvel, Texas, but he is still missing. If you have seen Javonta Boxley since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Javonta’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Valerie Ingorvaia – Fort Worth, Texas (11/28/19)

Valerie Ingorvaia (Texas EquuSearch)

Valerie Ingorvaia, 38, was last seen in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 28, 2019. Valerie had just had a Thanksgiving meal with family members, and was heading back to her home in San Antonio, Texas, in a black four-door truck. Valerie was wearing blue jeans, gray sweat pants and a red tank top. Valerie takes medication for seizures, and she wears glasses. Valerie has brown hair to just above the shoulders. Valerie has multiple tattoos throughout her body, including a red diamond on the back of her upper left arm. She also has “I love Chubby Bunny” tattooed on her chest – among many other tattoos. If you have seen Valerie Ingorvaia since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Valerie’s disappearance; please call the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4222 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Olivia Martinez Gonzalez – Garland, Texas (7/3/20)

Olivia Martinez Gonzalez (Texas EquuSearch)

Olivia Martinez Gonzalez, 51, was last seen in Garland, Texas on July 4, 2020. Olivia was wearing a white t-shirt, and unknown colored pants. Olivia has high blood pressure, and a serious medical condition called “Achalasia.” Olivia’s silver Honda Civic was found abandoned on Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard in Garland, Texas. If you have seen Olivia Martinez Gonzalez since her reported disappearance; if you know of her current whereabouts or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Olivia’s disappearance; please call the Garland Police Department at (972) 485-4840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Erika Gaytan – El Paso, Texas (7/19/19)

Erika Gaytan (Texas EquuSearch)

Erika Gaytan, 30, was last seen enjoying a concert in El Paso, Texas, on July 14, 2019. Erika was wearing a white halter-type dress with draped sleeves. Erika had innocently attended a concert with a male, and the male has since been charged with murder in connection with her disappearance. But Erika still remains missing. Erika has shoulder length, light brown hair, and she has a pierced lip. If you have seen Erika Gaytan since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever regarding Erika’s disappearance; please call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 212-4078 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Mariano Medina Funes – Pasadena, Texas (12/31/19)

Mariano Medina Funes (Texas EquuSearch)

Mariano Medina Funes, 36, was last seen in Jacinto City, Texas, on Dec. 31, 2019. Mariano was wearing a gray hoodie, a black shirt, gray Rocket team sweatpants and white and red tennis shoes. Mariano has multiple tattoos including that of the Versace symbol with wings tattooed on Mariano’s neck. He also has a bullet hole tattooed behind his left ear, Victoria tattooed on his right shoulder blade area, “Matilde” tattooed on his left hand that are among his multiple other tattoos. Mariano has a scar near his right eye, and he also has his hair in a ponytail. If you have seen Mariano Medina Funes since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever regarding Mariano’s disappearance; please call the Jacinto City Police Department at (713) 672-2455 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Gene Randall Dyess – Gilmer, Texas (5/26/20)

Gene Randall Dyess (Texas EquuSearch)

Gene was last seen in the Gilmer, Texas, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was wearing a dark colored three-button polo shirt, jeans, baseball cap and boots. He has a lazy right eye and a mole under his left eye. He also has a large angel tattoo on left upper chest. Dyess is driving a silver 2010 Mitsubishi Galant handicap licenses plate 1NJWC. If you have seen Gene since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Gene’s disappearance; please call the Gilmer Police Department 903-843-5545 or Texas EquuSearch 281-309-9500.

Sabrina Gary – Houston (5/29/20)

Sabrina Gary (Texas EquuSearch)

Sabrina Gary, 14, disappeared from her home in the early morning hours of Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home in Houston, Texas. Sabrina was wearing a long sleeve black top, black shorts and black socks with no shoes at the time of her disappearance along with a sterling silver cross around her neck and a James Avery cross ring on her right hand. Sabrina is also said to have a scar on the middle of her forehead. If you have any information regarding her disappearance, please call the Harris County Sherriff’s Department at 713-221-6000 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Donald Bayer – Houston (4/8/20)

Donald Bayer (Texas EquuSearch)

Donald Bayer, 27, was last seen in Houston on April 8, 2020. Donald was wearing a gray hoodie and black sweat pants. Donald has short hair, and multiple tattoos. If you have seen Donald Bayer since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Donald’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Sandra LeAnn Jackson – Houston (9/21/19)

Sandra LeAnn Jackson (Texas EquuSearch)

Sandra LeAnn Jackson moved to Houston on July 9, 2019. She was in contact with family and friends until Sept. 21, 2019. Since then, no one has seen or heard from her. Sandra’s social media accounts are not active. Sandra has a beauty mark under her left eye, a tongue piercing, a scar on her stomach, and a tattoo of the word Refugee on her left foot. When last seen by family, Sandra had long hair which she often kept in a bun. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sandra LeAnn Jackson, please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Joshua Mosley – Willis, Texas (8/27/19)

Joshua Mosley (Texas EquuSearch)

Joshua Mosley, 40, was last seen in Willis, Texas on Aug. 27, 2019. It’s unknown what color, type or style of clothing that Joshua was wearing. Joshua is of tanned complexion, and he has multiple tattoos on his neck, arms and back. “RIP Moe Moe” is tattooed on his back, and the name Brandi (with moon & stars) is tattooed on his neck. Joshua has short, dark brown hair. If you have seen Joshua Mosley since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Joshua’s disappearance; please call the Willis Police Department at (936) 856-4039 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Cecilia Gallegos – San Antonio, Texas (7/07/19)

Cecilia Gallegos (Texas EquuSearch)

Cecilia Gallegos, 30, was last seen at home on July 7, 2019. She was gone the next morning when her family woke up. Cecilia’s husband has stated that she left in the middle of the night without any clothes, car or her children. She was last seen wearing blue scrubs. Cecilia has a scorpion tattoo on her stomach, a leaf with letters on front shoulder and children’s names Angelo and George on her back. If you have any information about Cecilia’s whereabouts, please call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-2325 (Det. O’Brian) or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Bradley Cy Brooks – Corpus Christi, Texas (8/18/19)

Bradley Cy Brooks (Texas EquuSearch)

Bradley Cy Brooks was last seen at his home around 10 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2019. He was wearing black shorts, maroon t-shirt, and white/black Nike tennis shoes. Bradley has a military-type haircut, horse-shaped tattoo on his chest that reads “All Fall Short of the Glory of God, Angel Wings tattoo on right arm, and scars on back of head. If you know anything about Bradley’s whereabouts, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2866 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Richard Prado II – Channelview, Texas (8/25/19)

Richard Prado II (Texas EquuSearch)

Richard Prado II, 32, was last seen in Channelview, Texas, on Aug. 25, 2019. Richard was last known to be wearing a black muscle-type t-shirt, and blue jeans. But he wasn’t wearing shoes. Richard wears glasses, and he has long, wavy hair – down to just above his mid-back. He also has a single tattoo on each arm. If you have seen Richard Prado II since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Richard’s disappearance; please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 967-5810 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Lauren Thompson – Carthage, Texas (1/10/19)

Lauren Thompson (Texas EquuSearch)

Lauren Thompson, 32, mysteriously vanished after calling 911 to report someone chasing her in Panola County, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2019. Deputies tracked her vehicle, and found it abandoned near a wooded area. Lauren was thought to be wearing dark-colored leggings and a dark hoodie. Lauren has the tattoo of a large butterfly on her lower back, and she has permanent eyeliner. If you have seen Lauren Thompson since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Lauren’s disappearance; please call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Alwin Albright – Gilmer, Texas (7/6/19)

Alwin Albright (Texas EquuSearch)

Alwin Albright, 74, was last seen walking away from his home in Gilmer, Texas, on July 6, 2019. Alwin was wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans. If you have seen Alwin Albright since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Alwin’s disappearance; please call the Gilmer Police Department at (903) 843-5545 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Stephanie Danielle Merrell – Houston (8/26/18)

Stephanie Danielle Merrell (Texas EquuSearch)

Stephanie Danielle Merrell was last seen in near the Legacy Inn on Tidwell Road in downtown Houston on Aug. 26, 2018. It is uncertain what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. If you have any information on Stephanie’s whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Denisse Reyes – Dallas, Texas (4/17/19)

Denisse Reyes (Texas EquuSearch)

Denisse Reyes, 26, was last seen in Dallas, Texas, on April 17, 2019. When she was last seen, Denisse was wearing a red polo shirt with jeans. Denisse wears glasses and she has dark brown hair with blond highlights. Denisse’s abandoned vehicle has been recovered. Denisse has a tattoo on the back of each shoulder, a tattoo that says “beauty” on right side of her ribs, and a feather tattoo on her right foot. If you have seen Denisse Reyes since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information concerning Denisse’s disappearance; please call the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Charles Edward Johnson – Waco, Texas (4/15/19)

Charles Edward Johnson (Texas EquuSearch)

Charles Edward Johnson has dementia and high blood pressure. He usually walks around his apartment complex. Johnson was last seen on April 15, 2019, at about 4:30 p.m. when he told his wife he was going for a walk. After about an hour Mrs. Johnson noticed he had not returned. She then called the police after she checked the area herself. Johnson has walked away on multiple occasions and was found later. Witnesses saw a person matching his description walking south bound in the 5400 block of South University Parks Drive at about 4:50 p.m. Johnson lived in the southeast Houston area for over 40 years, moving back to his hometown of Waco just a few years ago. He could attempt to return to that area.

If you have any information on Charles Edward Johnson’s whereabouts, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7619 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Danny Barnes - Houston (4/22/19)

Danny Barnes (Texas EquuSearch)

Danny Barnes, 63, was last seen Monday April 22, 2019, around 9:30 p.m. It is believed he is wearing black sweat pants and a black or blue t-shirt. He left home in a 2013 Maroon Ford Fusion (similar to one in picture) and is possibly heading to Chehalis Washington. He recently had a stroke and is not able to communicate his needs. He has other medical conditions that need attention as well. Anyone with information about Danny’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff Missing Persons Division at (713) 755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Shari Monique Jackson – Houston (11/21/18)

Shari Monique Jackson (Texas EquuSearch)

Shari Monique Jackson, 56, was last seen in southeast part of Houston, Texas near Howard Drive at the Gulf Freeway on Nov. 21, 2018. It’s unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Shari was wearing. Shari has shoulder-length black hair, and a scar on the left side of her forehead. Shari has a lazy left eye, a burn scar on the inner side of her right arm, and the tattoo of a rose on her shoulder. If you have seen Shari Monique Jackson since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information concerning Shari’s disappearance; please call the Houston Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Francisco Giles Sotelo – Houston (11/8/18)

Francisco Giles Sotelo (Texas EquuSearch)

Francisco Giles Sotelo, 26, was last seen in the area of FM 1960 at I-45 in Houston, on Nov. 8, 2018. It is unknown what style, type or color of clothing that Francisco was last wearing. His vehicle has been located abandoned. If you have seen Francisco Giles Sotelo since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning his disappearance; please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-7427, or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Veronda Sanders – Houston (10/17/18)

Veronda Sanders (Texas EquuSearch)

Veronda Sanders, 60, was last seen in the Mykawa Road at Belfort Avenue area of southeast Houston on Oct. 17, 2018. It’s unknown what color, style or type of clothing Veronda was wearing when she disappeared. Veronda has a small rose tattooed on her shoulder. She also has a pockmark on the tip of her nose, small moles on top of both cheeks (underneath eyes). Veronda was riding her light teal-colored, Huffy Good Vibrations Women’s Cruiser bicycle with a big black seat, but no basket. If you have seen Veronda Sanders since her disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information concerning Veronda’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Ramon Rivera – Houston (10/15/18)

Ramon Rivera (Texas EquuSearch)

Ramon Rivera, 46, was last seen on Oct. 15, 2018 around 1 a.m. at the group home where he lives in Houston. Ramon has several medical issues and might be in need of medical attention. Ramon has slurred speech and has been diagnosed with mild mental retardation. He also leans to the right side when he walks. Ramon was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a red “Black Panther” backpack and most likely carrying a puzzle book. If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Harris County Sherriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Bernabe Turrubiartes Reyes – Houston (9/5/18)

Bernabe Turrubiartes Reyes (Texas EquuSearch)

Bernabe “Benny” Turrubiartes Reyes, 47, was last seen in the 2300 block of Runnels St. in Houston, Texas on Sept. 5, 2018. Benny was wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and white tennis shoes. The name “Benny” tattooed on his left shoulder, and a chipped No. 7 tooth, which is the one to the immediate right of his upper right/front tooth. If you have seen Bernabe “Benny” Turrubiartes Reyes since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information concerning Benny’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Jennifer Marie Sanchez – Houston (9/7/18)

Jennifer Marie Sanchez (Texas EquuSearch)

Jennifer Marie Sanchez, 39, disappeared from her home in Houston, on Sept. 7, 2018. Jennifer was wearing black leggings, a dark colored t-shirt and flip flops. Jennifer has a light complexion, and brown hair with blonde highlights. She has “Hello Kitty” tattooed on inner, right wrist. She also has three of her children’s names tattooed in circles on each of her ankles, and the name “Ethan” (with wings) tattooed on her back left shoulder. There is also a tribal tattoo on her right arm, and a small flower tattoo on her left earlobe. If you have seen Jennifer Marie Sanchez since her disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information concerning Jennifer’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Rogelio “Roy” Escobar (Texas EquuSearch)

Rogelio Escobar, 65, was last seen by family members at a home on Prudence Drive on Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. It is not known what he was wearing. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Dina Escobar – Houston (8/27/18)

Dina Escobar (Texas EquuSearch)

Dina Escobar, 60, was last known to be at Prudence Drive on Aug. 27, to check on her brother who is also missing from the same address. She was last known to be wearing a white shirt and black jeans. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

In addition, please be on the lookout for a white 2007 Chevy Uplander van with a taped back window and paper tags.

Suzanna “Suzie” Escobedo (Texas EquuSearch)

Suzanna (Suzie) Escobedo, 25, was last seen at her home in Seadrift, Texas, some time on Thursday, August 2, 2018. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time. If you have any information, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department at (361) 553-4646 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Reyes Peregrino – Houston, TX (6/24/18)

Reyes Peregrino (Texas EquuSearch)

Reyes Peregrino, 60, was last seen on June 24, 2018 in Houston. Peregrino has gray and black hair but is balding. It is not known what color or type of clothing he was wearing last. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 713-884-3131 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Adrianne Johnson, 46 Yrs., Texas City, TX (11/22/17)

Adrianne Johnson (Texas EquuSearch)

Adrianne Johnson, 46, was last seen on Nov. 22, 2017, in Texas City, Texas. It is not known what Adrianne Johnson was last seen wearing. If you have seen Adrianne Johnson, or have any information of her whereabouts, please call the La Marque Police Department at (409) 938-9269 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez (Texas EquuSearch)

Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez, 29, was last seen in the 6900 block of Texarkana St. at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Thursday June, 21, 2018, in Houston. When she was last seen she was wearing a dressy t-shirt (possibly green) and pastel colored slacks (unsure of color) medium brown colored “ballet” slipper shoes, a pink Apple watch, and also carrying a tan purse (possibly Coach brand or Michael Kors). Maria has very distinct moles on her face, largest by her right eye temple. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840, the Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Arionna Parham - Dickinson, Texas (5/22/18)

Arionna Parham (Texas EquuSearch)

Arionna Parham, 18, was last seen on May 22, 2018 leaving her home. Arionna was last seen wearing a blue or turquoise zip-up sweater, blue jeans and blue shoes. a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Arionna’s family has not seen or heard from her. She suffers from asthma, and is without her medication. If you have seen Arionna Parham or have any information of her whereabouts, please call the Dickinson Police Department at (281) 337-7335 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Chase Allen Lackey - Houston (07/02/17)

Chase Allen Lackey (Texas EquuSearch)

Chase Allen Lackey, 25, was last seen on July 2, 2017 outside his apartment near Wallisville Road and Beltway 8 in Houston. Chase was walking his dog. Chase has various tattoos – right arm scripture, left wrist, and chest area over his shoulders. Chase was last seen wearing red shorts and no shirt. If you have seen Chase Lackey, or have any information of his whereabouts, please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-7417 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Angel Ray Vela - Rockport, Texas (11/22/17)

Angel Ray Vela (Texas EquuSearch)

Angel Ray Vela, 27, was last seen on Nov. 22, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Angel has various tattoos on his neck and arms, along with one on the side of his head “Mom.” It is unknown what Angel was wearing at the time of his disappearance. If you have any information on Angel’s whereabouts, please call the Aransas County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 729-0104 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Alberto Arias - Tyler, Texas (12/13/17)

Alberto Arias (Texas EquuSearch)

Alberto Arias, 37, was last seen in Tyler, Texas, on Dec. 13, 2017. Alberto’s vehicle was found abandoned six days later, and about 75 miles from where he supposed to be. Alberto was wearing khaki pants and a dark gray sweater with a hoodie. Alberto has short hair, a mole between his eyebrows and a scar on his knee. If you have seen Alberto Arias since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information whatsoever concerning his disappearance, please call Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1099 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Jared Chavis - Houston (01/12/18)

Jared Chavis (Texas EquuSearch)

Jared Chavis, 19, was last seen on Jan. 12, 2018 in the 9000 block of Westheimer in Houston. Jared has the following tattoos: “Helen Welch” praying hands on his left arm; “JW” on his left bicep; and “no weapon, for me and against me shall prosper” on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing denim jeans, red hoodie, white t-shirt, denim vest and orange LaBron James tennis shoes. If you have any information on Jared’s whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Christopher Sanders – Monahans, Texas (8/13/17)

Christopher Sanders (Texas EquuSearch)

Christopher Sanders, 40, was last seen in Monahans, Texas, on Aug. 13, 2017. Christopher was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, “Twisted X” boots, a black cap with the letters “T C” in red on the front and sunglasses. Christopher has a tanned complexion, and a mustache and goatee/beard. He has multiple tattoos, including one of a monkey on his stomach, the tattoo of an eye on his chest and the tattoo of aliens on his elbow … among many others. If you have seen Christopher Sanders since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning Christopher’s disappearance; please call the Monahans, Texas Police Department at (432) 943-3254.

Leon A. Felt – Harris County, Texas (8/18/17)

Leon A. Felt (Texas EquuSearch)

Leon A. Felt, 54, was last seen near Perry Road at Mills Road in northwest Harris County, Texas, on Aug. 18, 2017. At this time; it is unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Leon was wearing. Leon has short brown hair, and a scar on his left cheek. He also has a Chinese symbol on back, and another tattoo on his chest. If you have seen Leon A. Felt since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning Leon’s disappearance; please call the Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office at (281) 376-3472 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Glenn Layne Towery – Victoria, Texas (4/17/17)

Glenn Layne Towery (Texas EquuSearch)

Glenn Layne Towery, 56, was last seen in Victoria, Texas, on April 17, 2017. Glenn was possibly wearing a black pull-over shirt with a San Antonio Spurs emblem on left side, black slick-looking shorts and black chukka style, lace-up shoes. Glenn has a gray goatee, and a burn scar on his left wrist. Glenn’s gray, 2014 Ford F-150 pick-up truck has been found in the Victoria, Texas, area, but he was not in, or near it. If you have seen Glenn Layne Towery since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning Glenn’s disappearance; please call the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 575-0651 – or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Kathleen Gant – Harris County, Texas (7/20/17)

Kathleen Gant (Texas EquuSearch)

Kathleen Gant, 62, was last seen on July 20, 2017, at her home in Harris County, near Webster, Texas. Kathleen was last known to be wearing gray shorts, a grayish blue T-shirt with some type of unknown writing on the front, and gray tennis shoes with pink on the sides. Kathleen has a light complexion, is of thin build, and she has a tattoo on her left/rear shoulder. Kathleen is sometimes wobbly when she walks, but not always. Her hair is dark brown, straight and shoulder length. If you have seen Kathleen since her disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning her disappearance; please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-7427 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Shapammala Buckner - Houston (05/21/17)

Shapammala Buckner (Texas EquuSearch)

Shapammala Buckner, 20, was last seen in the northern part of Houston, on May 21, 2017. It is unknown what color, style of type of clothing that Shapammala was wearing. She is very petite, and wears glasses. If you have seen Shapammala Buckner since her disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning Shapammala’s disappearance; please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Michael Chambers - Quinlan, Texas (03/10/17)

Michael Chambers (Texas EquuSearch)

Michael Chambers, 70, a retired Dallas firefighter, mysteriously disappeared from his home shortly after returning from a shopping trip in Quinlan, Texas on March 10, 2017. Michael has a small scar on his upper lip from a prior auto accident. He also has surgical scars on his right knee and both shoulders. If you have seen Michael Chambers since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning Michael’s disappearance; please contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 453-6800 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Thomas Pittman - Huntington, Texas (05/18/17)

Thomas Pittman (Texas EquuSearch)

Thomas Pittman, 52, was last seen in Huntington, Texas on May 18, 2017. Thomas was wearing tan shorts, a gray or white t-shirt and camo-style hiking boots. If you have seen Thomas Pittman since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning Thomas’s disappearance; please call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3332 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Jessica Baldwin - Houston (05/31/17)

Jessica Baldwin (Texas EquuSearch)

Jessica Baldwin, 31, was last seen in the downtown area of Houston, Texas on May 31, 2017. It is unknown what Jessica was wearing. Jessica is of light complexion, has dimples, and shoulder length black hair with worm extensions. If you have seen Jessica Baldwin since her disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning her disappearance; please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Thomas Jordan Cody - Houston (05/15/17)

Thomas Jordan Cody (Texas EquuSearch)

Thomas Jordan Cody, 33, was last seen on Monday, May 15, 2017, at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Ogden in Houston, TX. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with silver letters “Jordan,” silver shorts, and white/gray/black Jordan shoes. Thomas has a large abdominal scar due to surgery. If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Melanie Sue Voss - Houston (04/03/17)

Melanie Sue Voss (Texas EquuSearch)

Melanie Sue Voss, 31, was last known to be sitting on a park bench in the Texas Medical Center area of Houston in the early morning hours of April 3, 2017. She has not been seen, nor has anyone heard from her since that point. It is unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Melanie was wearing. If you have seen Melanie Sue Voss since her disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning her disappearance; please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Karen Ramirez – Houston, Texas (3/24/17)

Karen Ramirez (Texas EquuSearch)

Karen Ramirez, 26, was last seen in the southeast part of Houston on the evening of March 24, 2017. It is unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Karen was wearing. The vehicle in which she was driving has been recovered. If you have seen Karen Ramirez since her disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts or if you have any information concerning her disappearance; please contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

