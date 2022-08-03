Mayor Turner losing one of his top aides, William Paul Thomas, director of council relations, after he submits letter of resignation

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner is losing one of his top aides, Director of council relations William Paul Thomas, the man whos’ often seen at his side or standing behind him at almost every City Council meeting.

Mayor Turner said Thomas is retiring for personal reasons.

Thomas acted as a liaison to the mayor’s office and City Council. The mayor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a City Council meeting.

Read Thomas’ letter of resignation to Mayor Tuner below:

“Mayor Turner,

It is with deep sadness and heart-break that I advise you of my retirement from the City of Houston and the Turner Administration. Pursuant to our family physician’s directive, it is what is best at this time.

“I cannot thank you enough for all the professional and personal development opportunities that you provided me. It has been one heck of a journey!

“I have enjoyed every single moment working for your Administration and hope that I have been able to make a positive and value added contribution to the Team and the Amazing constituents of Houston!

“Again, I sincerely appreciate all the love and support that you have shown me during my phenomenal journey as part of your Administration, and for your understanding of my decision to retire.”