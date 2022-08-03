Update: Man with Alzheimer’s located, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A man reported missing in Houston has been located, Houston police said. Police offered no additional information.

The Houston Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing.

Raymond Ryans, 73, was last seen leaving the 8900 block Roos Road in southwest Houston. He was wearing a navy T-shirt, black sweatpants and tan New Balance sneakers.

He is described as a 150 lb, 5′9′' man with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.