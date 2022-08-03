93º

LIVE

Local News

Update: Man with Alzheimer’s located, Houston police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Houston, HPD
Raymond Ryans, 73 (Image provided by HPD)

HOUSTON – A man reported missing in Houston has been located, Houston police said. Police offered no additional information.

The Houston Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing.

Raymond Ryans, 73, was last seen leaving the 8900 block Roos Road in southwest Houston. He was wearing a navy T-shirt, black sweatpants and tan New Balance sneakers.

He is described as a 150 lb, 5′9′' man with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter