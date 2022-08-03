Drama for “Days of Our Lives” fans: The show is moving off NBC

NBC announced Wednesday the long running daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is being moved off the main network (and yes, that means off KPRC 2).

Fans should know the show is NOT being canceled. Starting Sept. 12, fans of the show will have to flock to Peacock, the network’s streaming channel. NBC says that’s where many devotees of the daytime drama are already streaming episodes the day after they air. Now they’ll be able to find the episodes on Peacock as they’re airing.

In its place on NBC stations, the network will debut “NBC News Daily”. The live program is described as a new, innovative one-hour hybrid news program that will provide viewers with live breaking news and up-to-the-minute national, local and international news. It will feature award winning journalists including, Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Aaron Gilcrest.

Like sands through the hourglass, these are the days of our lives... and they’ll pass quickly between now and Sept. 12. If you want to make sure you’re set up to not miss a moment of your favorite soap, you can learn more about subscribing to Peacock here.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

“Days of Our Lives,” a consistent favorite among fans and critics alike, aired it’s 14,000th episode in 2020 and remains NBC’s longest-running series. The show has garnered 58 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2018′s Outstanding Daytime Drama, and 372 nominations, as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and Prism Awards. The show’s success stems from its consistent commitment to excellence in writing and storytelling – supported by a diverse ensemble of performers – and an uncanny knack for anticipating viewer interests. With its mix of classic genre traditions and groundbreaking narratives reflecting modern life, “Days of Our Lives” remains a perennial favorite among viewers of all ages. “Days of Our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

NBC News NOW is a 24-hour streaming network with over 10 live hours daily of best-in-class journalism. Featuring more live original programming than any other news streaming network, NBC News NOW is the fastest-growing streaming news network in the U.S. with both international and now domestic linear distribution.

NBC News NOW is ad-supported and is also distributed across Peacock, Fubo, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Tubi, Xumo, YouTube, YouTube TV and NBC News’ apps on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.