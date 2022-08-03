Children’s Museum Houston provides back-to-school vaccinations throughout August; Here’s how to register

In person or virtually, students still need vaccines to go back to school

HOUSTON – The Children’s Museum Houston is getting kiddos ready to head back into the classroom this year by offering free vaccinations.

According to the information posted on their website, the museum is teaming up with the Texas Children’s Mobile Clinic Program and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston to host the free event.

Parents who have children between the ages of six weeks to 18 years old, and qualify for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program, will be able to get their shots beginning Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Pre-registration is required. You can call Texas Children’s Mobile Clinic Program at (832)824-6355 to register.

Additionally, parents can bring their children for vaccinations on the following dates:

Ad

August 11, 2022

August 18, 2022

August 25, 2022