American Red Cross honors 2 Cypress ISD employees for saving life of student athlete during water polo game

HOUSTON – Two Cypress Independent School District employees were awarded by the American Red Cross for using their training to save a student athlete’s life during a water polo game in April, according to a release.

Hannah Shaffer and Kristofer Jones, both trained by the American Red Cross, received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders in a ceremony at the Red Cross office in Houston. It is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals or group of individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

Shaffer and Jones used their skills to save the student who had a seizure while in the pool during the game. When the student started convulsing she was removed from the pool and Shaffer and Jones immediately jumped to her aid, according to the release. They immediately checked her vitals and the student was able to expel water from her system. Once the student was coherent, they moved her to a private location, called 911 and her family.

“We’re extremely proud to present a Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders to Hannah and Kristofer,” said Charles K. Blake, Jr., Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region. “Hannah and Kristofer’s fast thinking and actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.”

