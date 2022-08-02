Kentucky flood relief: This is how Houstonians and Texans can help

HOUSTON – Deadly floods have washed away nearly entire communities in Kentucky. If you’re doing what Houstonians and Texans always do, you’re thinking about others and how you can help.

Here are some ways to help out.

Editor’s Note: We’ll be adding to this report as we hear about more efforts. Let us know if you have heard of ways to help in the comments below or at Click2Houston@KPRC.com.

Staff and volunteers will be packing donations and preparing meals Tuesday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. The team will be leaving at midnight Wednesday morning to Kentucky. They still need donations.

In the wake of the deadly flooding that has recently swept through Kentucky, Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture’s emergency response team are working to raise funds, collect supplies, and organize volunteers to help with recovery efforts. The first wave of Gallery Furniture’s relief effort will be in the form of soliciting volunteers to do heavy, non-stop manual labor that will include cutting up trees, clearing paths for vehicles to get through, mucking out homes, and more. Volunteers who intend to help should be mentally and physically strong and able to survive working hard in the heat. These volunteers and relief supplies are scheduled to leave out of Houston on Tuesday morning.

For those who would like to sign up to volunteer for another wave of support headed to Kentucky, there is a form to do so on the Gallery Furniture website here, or you can text MACK to 713-00 and include in the message that you would like to be placed on the volunteer list. In addition to these volunteer efforts, supplies and donations are being raised to further help in the relief efforts. For those willing to donate to this cause, supplies are being collected, in addition to money in the form of a check, cash or gift cards, and may be dropped off directly to Mattress Mack at the 6006 North Freeway location of Gallery Furniture. Donations can also be made online through GoFundMe.

