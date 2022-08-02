Houston Humane Society reducing adoption fees on pets at shelter longer than 3 months

HOUSTON – During the month of August, the Houston Humane Society is offering 50% off the adoptions of pets that have been at the shelter for more than three months.

Houston Humane Society is currently participating in the national Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps ease shelter overcrowding and make pet ownership more affordable through discounted adoptions.

In an announcement, the Houston Humane Society said its currently over capacity and needs the community’s help to find homes for the animals in their care.

Those who are unable to adopt but would like to support Houston Humane Society can donate to the shelter via https://www.houstonhumane.org/ or through the Clear the Shelters campaign at https://bit.ly/3SexJVC.