Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Officer is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said Lydia Byrd was last seen on Saturday, July 30 at 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision. Deputies said the teen no longer has braids and has dyed her hair blonde in the front.

Deputies believe Lydia may be with a male in the Killen, Texas area.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this missing juvenile is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.