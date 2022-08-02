7 emaciated horses, including 2 foals rescued from Austin County property, SPCA says

HOUSTON – A total of seven horses, including two foals who appeared emaciated, were rescued from an Austin County property Monday afternoon.

According to the Houston SPCA, animal cruelty investigators worked with Austin County Sheriff’s Department to rescue the horses from a home in Bellville after it was reported that the owner was not compliant to provide them with proper veterinary care despite multiple requests.

When investigators arrived, several of the horses appeared to have suffered from untreated open wounds, the SPCA said.

All seven horses were brought to the Houston SPCA for treatment.

Photos of the rescue can be found below:

7 horses rescued from Austin County home, SPCA says (Houston SPCA)

7 horses rescued from Austin County home, SPCA says (Houston SPCA)

7 horses rescued from Austin County home, SPCA says (Houston SPCA)