Sen. John Cornyn tests positive for COVID-19

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Cornyn took to social media and adds that he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

“After dodging it for 2+ years I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, and doing fine” he says. “While quarantining I’ll continue to fight Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin’s massive tax increase on working families remotely, consistent with CDC guidelines.”

The news comes after President Joe Biden tested positive for a second time.

