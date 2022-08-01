HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases

Investigation underway after 2 men were killed following two separate police chases in SE Houston

HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police

According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a group of men from a white-colored Mercedes-Benz met with another group from a black Nissan Altima at a gas station located in the 10600 block of Monroe Road at around 1:45 a.m.

Arrington said the men were “conducting a transaction” after one of them entered the Mercedes through the rear, and at some point, shots were fired.

The driver stepped out of the vehicle and ran inside the gas station convenience store to call for help. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Meanwhile, police said the suspect who fired at the victim jumped into the front seat of the Mercedes and took off with the passenger inside. He was later thrown out of the vehicle at an unknown location in Pearland. Investigators say he was apparently shot inside the vehicle before being thrown out.

Ad

HPD spotted the suspect and his passenger in the white Mercedes and began to pursue the Mercedes near Dixie Farm Road in southeast Houston, Arrington said.

The suspect later lost control and crashed. He was then taken into custody by officers.

A person of interest who drove the black-colored Nissan fled the scene but was later taken into custody at his home, according to Arrington.

Investigators found cash scattered around the gas station pumps.

The investigation is still ongoing.