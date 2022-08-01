14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road.

Police said officers found the teen girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip area. She was taken by ambulance and is expected to survive.

Investigators learned that the original location of the shooting was reported at Cullen and Yellowstone boulevards, police said. There was reportedly some sort of discussion between two parties in two separate vehicles. As one vehicle started to leave, someone from the other vehicle fired shots at the vehicle, striking the teen.

Police said the adults in the vehicle drove to Burma Road and called 911.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.