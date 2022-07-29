Man stabbed to death by his girlfriend after argument inside friend’s house in SE Houston, police say

A man was stabbed to death by his recent girlfriend in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man was stabbed to death by his girlfriend after an argument inside a friend’s home in southeast Houston late Thursday, police said.

According to HPD Lt. Willkens, it happened in the 1300 block of Redford shortly before 11 p.m.

Willkens said a witness told police that a man in his 40s and his recent girlfriend were at his home helping him pack up for an upcoming moving day.

At some point, both the girlfriend and the man started arguing. That was when, police said, the girlfriend allegedly stabbed him.

Lt. Willkens said the friend observed the girlfriend attempting to hold the man’s stab wound as paramedics were called.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

The girlfriend fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.